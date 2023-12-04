Mystery/Thriller Deals The Best Mystery and Thriller Deals of the Day: December 4, 2023 Deals Dec 4, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $2.99 Ace of Spades by Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé Get This Deal $4.99 Bullet Train by Kotaro Isaka, translated by Sam Malissa Get This Deal $1.99 The Trap by Catherine Ryan Howard Get This Deal $1.99 Counterfeit by Kirsten Chen Get This Deal $1.99 The Push by Ashley Audrain Get This Deal $3.99 The Road to Jonestown by Jeff Guinn Get This Deal $1.99 Magpie Murders by Anthony Horowitz Get This Deal $2.99 Mother-Daughter Murder Night by Nina Simom Get This Deal You Might Also Like The 10 Best Books of 2023, According to the New York Times Secrets of the Mega Book Series of the '80s and '90s The 25 Best Christmas Books of All Time What Not To Say to Bookstore Employees "The Girl With The Green Ribbon": A Tale of Many Lives The Best Audiobooks of 2023, According to AudioFile