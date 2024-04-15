Mystery/Thriller Deals The Best Mystery and Thriller Deals of the Day: April 15, 2024 Deals Apr 15, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $2.99 John Woman by Walter Mosley Get This Deal $1.99 A Botanist's Guide to Parties and Poisons by Kate Khavari Get This Deal $2.99 The Murder of Mr. Wickham by Claudia Gray Get This Deal $2.99 Fellside by M. R. Carey Get This Deal $5.99 Five Bad Deeds by Caz Frear Get This Deal $1.99 The Mist by Stephen King Get This Deal You Might Also Like The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists 8 Creepy and Compelling Historical Horror Novels What Even Is This?: 8 Books That Blend & Transcend Genre 11 Book Club Picks For April 2024, From The Stacks To Subtle Asian Book Club 8 Genre-Blending Nonfiction Books You Need To Read Never Read Poetry? Here's Where to Begin