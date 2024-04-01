Mystery/Thriller Deals The Best Mystery and Thriller Deals of the Day: April 1, 2024 Deals Apr 1, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $4.99 The Fervor by Alma Katsu Get This Deal $1.99 The Wife Before by Shanora Williams Get This Deal $1.99 A Sunlit Weapon by Jacqueline Winspear Get This Deal $1.99 Scratch One by Michael Crichton Get This Deal $0.99 The Killing of Polly Carter by Robert Thorogood Get This Deal $2.99 The Boy by Tami Hoag Get This Deal You Might Also Like 1980s Sci-Fi Books That Aged Badly (And 4 Still Worth Reading) Books that Break Your Heart and Put It Back Together Again We All Sleuth: 11 New Mystery Thriller Books For April 2024 The Best Book Club Books for 2024 The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists Book Riot's Deals of the Day for March 31, 2024