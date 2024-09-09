Mystery/Thriller Deals

The Best Mystery and Thriller Deals for September 9, 2024

The best mystery and thriller book deals of the day, all hand picked by Book Riot.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Listen for the Lie

$6.99

Listen for the Lie by Amy Tintera
Get This Deal
How to Die Famous

$2.99

How to Die Famous by Benjamin Dean
Get This Deal
A Crane Among Wolves

$2.99

A Crane Among Wolves by June Hur
Get This Deal
The Mystery of the Blue Train

$1.99

The Mystery of the Blue Train by Agatha Christie
Get This Deal
Back Spin

$1.99

Back Spin by Harlan Coben
Get This Deal
The Ghost Writer

$1.99

The Ghost Writer by Robert Harris
Get This Deal