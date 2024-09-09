Mystery/Thriller Deals The Best Mystery and Thriller Deals for September 9, 2024 The best mystery and thriller book deals of the day, all hand picked by Book Riot. Deals Sep 9, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $6.99Listen for the Lie by Amy TinteraGet This Deal$2.99How to Die Famous by Benjamin DeanGet This Deal $2.99A Crane Among Wolves by June HurGet This Deal$1.99The Mystery of the Blue Train by Agatha ChristieGet This Deal $1.99Back Spin by Harlan CobenGet This Deal$1.99The Ghost Writer by Robert HarrisGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Most Read Books On Goodreads in August The Best Historical Fiction of the 21st Century (So Far) The Best Mystery Books of the Past 10 Years For Armchair Sleuths The Biggest Book News of the Week New Science Fiction Fantasy Releases and Houses Filled With Horror You Feel That Chill? That's New September Horror in the Air