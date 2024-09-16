Mystery/Thriller Deals The Best Mystery and Thriller Deals for September 16, 2024 The best mystery and thriller book deals of the day, all hand picked by Book Riot. Deals Sep 16, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99My Sister, the Serial Killer by Oyinkan BraithwaiteGet This Deal$4.99All I Did Was Shoot My Man by Walter MosleyGet This Deal $3.99The Teacher by Freida McFaddenGet This Deal$1.99Mother-Daughter Murder Night by Nina SimonGet This Deal $2.99The Guest List by Lucy FoleyGet This Deal$1.99One, Two, Buckle my Shoe by Agatha ChristieGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week All the Finalists for the 2024 National Book Awards 4 of the Most Anticipated Books This Fall, According to Bookshop.org 10 Must-Read New Books Out in Fall 2024 to Preorder Now 10 Historical Fiction Retellings From Austen to Shakespeare Twelve Book Club Picks For September 2024