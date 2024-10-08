Mystery/Thriller Deals

The Best Mystery and Thriller Deals for October 8, 2024

The best mystery and thriller book deals of the day, all hand picked by Book Riot.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Jackal

$3.99

Jackal by Erin E. Adams
Devil in a Blue Dress

$1.99

Devil in a Blue Dress by Walter Mosley
The Obsession

$4.46

The Obsession by Jesse Q. Sutanto
The Couple Next Door

$1.99

The Couple Next Door by Shari Lapena
Rainbow Black

$1.99

Rainbow Black by Maggie Thrash
The Whisper Man

$2.99

The Whisper Man by Alex North
Ready Player One

$2.99

Ready Player One by Ernest Cline
My Husband

$1.99

My Husband by Maud Ventura, translated by Emma Ramadan
