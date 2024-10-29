Mystery/Thriller Deals

The Best Mystery and Thriller Deals for October 29, 2024

The best mystery and thriller book deals of the day, all hand picked by Book Riot.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Her Name Is Knight

$2.49

Her Name Is Knight by Yasmin Angoe
A Nest of Vipers

$1.99

A Nest of Vipers by Harini Nagendra
The Library of the Dead

$2.99

The Library of the Dead by Tendai Huchu
Devil in a Blue Dress

$1.99

Devil in a Blue Dress by Walter Mosley
Sharp Objects

$2.99

Sharp Objects by Gillian Flynn
The Last Seance

$1.99

The Last Seance by Agatha Christie
Murder in the Family

$1.99

Murder in the Family by Cara Hunter
We Were Never Here

$1.99

We Were Never Here by Andrea Bartz
The Girl in the Letter

$0.99

The Girl in the Letter by Emily Gunnis
The Manor House

$1.99

The Manor House by Gilly Macmillan
