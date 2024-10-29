Mystery/Thriller Deals The Best Mystery and Thriller Deals for October 29, 2024 The best mystery and thriller book deals of the day, all hand picked by Book Riot. Deals Oct 29, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.49Her Name Is Knight by Yasmin AngoeGet This Deal$1.99A Nest of Vipers by Harini NagendraGet This Deal $2.99The Library of the Dead by Tendai HuchuGet This Deal$1.99Devil in a Blue Dress by Walter MosleyGet This Deal $2.99Sharp Objects by Gillian FlynnGet This Deal$1.99The Last Seance by Agatha ChristieGet This Deal $1.99Murder in the Family by Cara HunterGet This Deal$1.99We Were Never Here by Andrea BartzGet This Deal $0.99The Girl in the Letter by Emily GunnisGet This Deal$1.99The Manor House by Gilly MacmillanGet This Deal You Might Also Like Publishers Weekly Names Its Best Books of the Year 8 Short Horror Books to Read Start to Finish on Halloween Night 8 Historical Fiction Novels Set in Scotland The Best Thrillers of the Last Decade The Best Thrillers of The Past 10 Years The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week