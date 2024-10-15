Mystery/Thriller Deals The Best Mystery and Thriller Deals for October 15, 2024 The best mystery and thriller book deals of the day, all hand picked by Book Riot. Deals Oct 15, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99Grown by Tiffany D. JacksonGet This Deal$1.99The House in the Pines: Reese's Book Club by Ana ReyesGet This Deal $4.99I'm Not Done with You Yet by Jesse Q. SutantoGet This Deal$1.99One of Us Is Lying by Karen M. McManusGet This Deal $1.99Code to Zero by Ken FollettGet This Deal$2.99Pride and Premeditation by Tirzah PriceGet This Deal You Might Also Like 7 Horror Books to Read for the 2024 Read Harder Challenge The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week A South Carolina Public Library Won't Buy New Books for Those Under 18 Ann Patchett's Nonfiction Picks for Fall, and More Nonfiction News Etsy Finds for Your Dark Academia Wardrobe 5 "Classic" Comics You Can Skip (and What to Read Instead)