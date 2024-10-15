Mystery/Thriller Deals

The Best Mystery and Thriller Deals for October 15, 2024

The best mystery and thriller book deals of the day, all hand picked by Book Riot.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Grown

$1.99

Grown by Tiffany D. Jackson
Get This Deal
The House in the Pines: Reese's Book Club

$1.99

The House in the Pines: Reese's Book Club by Ana Reyes
Get This Deal
I'm Not Done with You Yet

$4.99

I'm Not Done with You Yet by Jesse Q. Sutanto
Get This Deal
One of Us Is Lying

$1.99

One of Us Is Lying by Karen M. McManus
Get This Deal
Code to Zero

$1.99

Code to Zero by Ken Follett
Get This Deal
Pride and Premeditation

$2.99

Pride and Premeditation by Tirzah Price
Get This Deal