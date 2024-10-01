Mystery/Thriller Deals The Best Mystery and Thriller Deals for October 1, 2024 The best mystery and thriller book deals of the day, all hand picked by Book Riot. Deals Oct 1, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99Every Last Fear by Alex FinlayGet This Deal$2.24The Last Murder at the End of the World by Stuart TurtonGet This Deal $4.99Farewell, Amethystine by Walter MosleyGet This Deal$2.99Exiles by Jane HarperGet This Deal $2.99There Should Have Been Eight by Nalini SinghGet This Deal$2.99Bright Young Women by Jessica KnollGet This Deal You Might Also Like Fall Into A Mystery: 10 New Mystery & Thrillers For October 2024 20 October Romances to Warm Up To Just Read These SFF Books. They're Great. The Most Read Books on Goodreads in September 2024 8 of the Worst Science Fiction Worlds To Live In The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists