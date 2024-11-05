Mystery/Thriller Deals The Best Mystery and Thriller Deals for November 5, 2024 The best mystery and thriller book deals of the day, all hand picked by Book Riot. Deals Nov 5, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99Penance by Kanae MinatoGet This Deal$4.99Djinn Patrol on the Purple Line by Deepa AnapparaGet This Deal $2.99Watching You by Lisa JewellGet This Deal$0.99You Can't See Me by Eva Björg Ægisdóttir, trans. by Victoria CribbGet This Deal $2.99Auntie Poldi And The Handsome Antonio by Mario Giordano, trans. by John BrownjohnGet This Deal$1.99The Book of Hidden Things by Francesco DimitriGet This Deal You Might Also Like Gobble Up A Mystery: 10 New Mystery & Thrillers For November 2024 15 New Romance Books Out in November to Light Your Fire Never Mind Whodunit: Read These Whydunit and Howdunit Mysteries The Best Book Club Books Out in November to Read With Your Book Club 9 Twisty Time Travel Graphic Novels and Comics The Biggest Book News of the Week