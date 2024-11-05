Mystery/Thriller Deals

The Best Mystery and Thriller Deals for November 5, 2024

The best mystery and thriller book deals of the day, all hand picked by Book Riot.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Penance

$2.99

Penance by Kanae Minato
Get This Deal
Djinn Patrol on the Purple Line

$4.99

Djinn Patrol on the Purple Line by Deepa Anappara
Get This Deal
Watching You

$2.99

Watching You by Lisa Jewell
Get This Deal
You Can't See Me

$0.99

You Can't See Me by Eva Björg Ægisdóttir, trans. by Victoria Cribb
Get This Deal
Auntie Poldi And The Handsome Antonio

$2.99

Auntie Poldi And The Handsome Antonio by Mario Giordano, trans. by John Brownjohn
Get This Deal
The Book of Hidden Things

$1.99

The Book of Hidden Things by Francesco Dimitri
Get This Deal