Mystery/Thriller Deals The Best Mystery and Thriller Deals for November 26, 2024 The best mystery and thriller book deals of the day, all hand picked by Book Riot. Deals Nov 26, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $3.99Farewell, Amethystine by Walter MosleyGet This Deal$1.99Cultish: The Language of Fanaticism by Amanda MontellGet This Deal $1.99Here Lies a Vengeful Bitch by Codie CrowleyGet This Deal$1.99Thieves' Gambit by Kayvion LewisGet This Deal $2.99The Maidens by Alex MichaelidesGet This Deal$2.99Presumed Innocent by Scott TurowGet This Deal You Might Also Like NPR Shares Their Big List of Favorite Books for 2024 The New York Times Announces its 100 Notable Books of 2024 The Best Books of 2024 The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week Trump Threatens to Sue Penguin Random House, and More Library News 350+ of the Best Books of 2024