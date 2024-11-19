Mystery/Thriller Deals The Best Mystery and Thriller Deals for November 19, 2024 The best mystery and thriller book deals of the day, all hand picked by Book Riot. Deals Nov 19, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $4.99Double Mocha Blues by Tyora MoodyGet This Deal$1.99The Phoenix Crown by Kate Quinn, Janie ChangGet This Deal $1.99Termination Shock by Neal StephensonGet This Deal$2.99The Lying Game by Ruth WareGet This Deal $1.99Nine Lives by Peter SwansonGet This Deal$2.99The Last to Vanish by Megan MirandaGet This Deal You Might Also Like 8 of the Best Debut Mystery Novels Ever Written Barnes and Noble has Announced its 2024 Book of the Year The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week The Best Books of 2024, According to Amazon Books Editors TIME's 100 Must-Read Books of 2024 Barnes & Noble's Book of the Year is....