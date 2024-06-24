Mystery/Thriller Deals The Best Mystery and Thriller Deals for June 24, 2024 Deals Jun 24, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99Lavender House by Lev AC RosenGet This Deal$2.99Hollywood Homicide by Kellye GarrettGet This Deal $2.99No One Can Know by Kate Alice MarshallGet This Deal$4.99The Reappearance of Rachel Price by Holly JacksonGet This Deal $1.99The Man in My Basement by Walter MosleyGet This Deal$2.99Murder Knocks Twice by Susanna CalkinsGet This Deal $2.99How To Kidnap the Rich by Rahul RainaGet This Deal$2.99Read to Death at the Lakeside Library by Holly DanversGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week 8 Historical Fiction Books Set in Ireland to Transport You Back in Time Barnes & Noble Just Bought a Beloved Indie Bookstore. Now What? 72 of the Best Horror Books, According to Horror Authors A Thrilling Horror Novel that Plays with Form "The Girl With The Green Ribbon": A Tale of Many Lives