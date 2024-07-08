Mystery/Thriller Deals

The Best Mystery and Thriller Deals for July 8, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Who is Maud Dixon

$1.99

Who is Maud Dixon by Alexandra Andrews
Get This Deal
The Sentence

$2.99

The Sentence by Louise Erdrich
Get This Deal
Marple: Twelve New Mysteries

$1.99

Marple: Twelve New Mysteries by Various Authors
Get This Deal
A Decline in Prophets

$0.99

A Decline in Prophets by Sulari Gentill
Get This Deal
How to Kill Your Family

$1.99

How to Kill Your Family by Bella Mackie
Get This Deal
Island of the Sequined Love Nun

$1.99

Island of the Sequined Love Nun by Christopher Moore
Get This Deal