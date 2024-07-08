Mystery/Thriller Deals The Best Mystery and Thriller Deals for July 8, 2024 Deals Jul 8, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99Who is Maud Dixon by Alexandra AndrewsGet This Deal$2.99The Sentence by Louise ErdrichGet This Deal $1.99Marple: Twelve New Mysteries by Various AuthorsGet This Deal$0.99A Decline in Prophets by Sulari GentillGet This Deal $1.99How to Kill Your Family by Bella MackieGet This Deal$1.99Island of the Sequined Love Nun by Christopher MooreGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week It's Never Too Late to Be a Magical Girl! 12 Thrillers to Read This Summer Neil Gaiman Accused of Sexual Assault The Most Popular Book Genres Right Now 10 Of The Best New Children’s Books Out July 2024