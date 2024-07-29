Mystery/Thriller Deals The Best Mystery and Thriller Deals for July 29, 2024 Deals Jul 29, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $0.99A Few Right Thinking Men by Sulari GentillGet This Deal$1.99Murder on Demand by Al Roker, Matt CostelloGet This Deal $2.99Truly Madly Guilty by Liane MoriartyGet This Deal$2.99The Girl in the Vault by Michael LedwidgeGet This Deal $1.99The Trespasser by Tana FrenchGet This Deal$7.99Never by Ken FollettGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week The Best Book Club Book of the Summer We Finally Have a Book of the Summer. And I Am Happy to Say It's Good. The Best New Books Out in August, According to Indie Booksellers 10 Sizzling New Mystery, Thrillers, & True Crime For August 2024 THE LORD OF THE RINGS Magic System, Explained