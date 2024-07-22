Mystery/Thriller Deals The Best Mystery and Thriller Deals for July 22, 2024 Deals Jul 22, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99Sad Cypress by Agatha ChristieGet This Deal$5.99The Return of Ellie Black by Emiko JeanGet This Deal $1.99Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead by Olga Tokarczuk, Antonia Lloyd-Jones (trans.)Get This Deal$1.99The Shadow Sister by Lily MeadeGet This Deal $1.99The Other Passenger by Louise CandlishGet This Deal$1.99No One Will Miss Her by Kat RosenfieldGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week 12 Fantasy Books Inspired by Mythologies From Around the World 15 Books About Appalachia to Read Instead of HILLBILLY ELEGY 10 of the Best Mystery Books Set in the Pacific Northwest 9 Great Novels Set in Bookstores A Real Contender for Best Book of the 21st Century