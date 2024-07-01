Mystery/Thriller Deals The Best Mystery and Thriller Deals for July 1, 2024 Deals Jul 1, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $4.99Quiet in Her Bones by Nalini SinghGet This Deal$1.99Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-GarciaGet This Deal $2.99The Bad Ones by Melissa AlbertGet This Deal$2.99There's Someone Inside Your House by Stephanie PerkinsGet This Deal $2.99Small Mercies by Dennis LehaneGet This Deal$1.99Killers of a Certain Age by Deanna RaybournGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week 8 Science Fiction Books that are Impossible to Adapt to the Screen Summer Sleuthing: 12 New Mystery, Thrillers for July 2024 Reading Books Where The Villain Is Actually The Hero The Most Popular Book Club Books of June, According to Goodreads Must-Read Working Class Nonfiction