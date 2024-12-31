Mystery/Thriller Deals The Best Mystery and Thriller Deals for December 31, 2024 Deals Dec 31, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99Cold by Mariko TamakiGet This Deal$1.99They Never Learn by Layne FargoGet This Deal $4.99Dial A for Aunties by Jesse Q. SutantoGet This Deal$5.99The Mesmerist by Caroline WoodsGet This Deal $2.99The New Couple in 5B by Lisa UngerGet This Deal$2.99The Gone Dead by Chanelle BenzGet This Deal You Might Also Like Federal Judge Strikes Book Banning Law That Threatened Jail Time for Librarians The Most Read Books on Goodreads in 2024 A Whirlwind Sci-Fi Adventure That's Like Indiana Jones in Space The It Books of 2024 Book Riot’s 2025 Read Harder Challenge The Best Historical Fiction of the 21st Century (So Far)