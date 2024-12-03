Mystery/Thriller Deals

The Best Mystery and Thriller Deals for December 3, 2024

The best mystery and thriller book deals of the day, all hand picked by Book Riot.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Women of Good Fortune

$2.99

Women of Good Fortune by Sophie Wan
Always Outnumbered, Always Outgunned

$1.99

Always Outnumbered, Always Outgunned by Walter Mosley
In a Dark, Dark Wood

$2.99

In a Dark, Dark Wood by Ruth Ware
All the Colors of the Dark: A Read with Jenna Pick

$6.99

All the Colors of the Dark: A Read with Jenna Pick by Chris Whitaker
The Art Thief: A True Story of Love, Crime, and a Dangerous Obsession

$1.99

The Art Thief: A True Story of Love, Crime, and a Dangerous Obsession by Michael Finkel
Murder in Mesopotamia: A Hercule Poirot Mystery

$1.99

Murder in Mesopotamia: A Hercule Poirot Mystery by Agatha Christie
