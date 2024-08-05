Mystery/Thriller Deals

The Best Mystery and Thriller Deals for August 5, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Where Sleeping Girls Lie

$1.99

Where Sleeping Girls Lie by Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé
Get This Deal
Someone Had to Do It

$2.99

Someone Had to Do It by Amber Brown, Danielle Brown
Get This Deal
After the Funeral

$1.99

After the Funeral by Agatha Christie
Get This Deal
The Secret History

$1.99

The Secret History by Donna Tartt
Get This Deal
The Girl on the Train

$1.99

The Girl on the Train by Paula Hawkins
Get This Deal
A World of Curiosities

$1.99

A World of Curiosities by Louise Penny
Get This Deal