Mystery/Thriller Deals The Best Mystery and Thriller Deals for August 5, 2024 Deals Aug 5, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99Where Sleeping Girls Lie by Faridah Àbíké-ÍyímídéGet This Deal$2.99Someone Had to Do It by Amber Brown, Danielle BrownGet This Deal $1.99After the Funeral by Agatha ChristieGet This Deal$1.99The Secret History by Donna TarttGet This Deal $1.99The Girl on the Train by Paula HawkinsGet This Deal$1.99A World of Curiosities by Louise PennyGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Most Read Books on Goodreads In July The 10 Most Popular Books on Book Riot in July 2024 The Best Book Club Books of August Utah Bans 13 Books From Public Schools Statewide A New Era for Banned Books Week: Book Censorship News, August 2, 2024 TIME Names The 50 Best Romance Books to Read Now