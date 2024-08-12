Mystery/Thriller Deals The Best Mystery and Thriller Deals for August 12, 2024 Deals Aug 12, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99White Smoke by Tiffany D. JacksonGet This Deal$2.99Two Parts Sugar, One Part Murder by Valerie BurnsGet This Deal $3.99Drowning: The Rescue of Flight 1421 by T. J. NewmanGet This Deal$3.99The Wife Upstairs by Freida McFaddenGet This Deal $1.99The Secret Keeper by Kate MortonGet This Deal$1.99The Arctic Fury by Greer MacallisterGet This Deal You Might Also Like 12 of the Funniest Science Fiction and Fantasy Books The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week The Best Paperback Releases of August 10 Books That Expand a Classic's Universe These are the Winners of the 2024 Hugo Awards A Double Dose of New Sci-Fi and Fantasy Releases