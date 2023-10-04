Riot Headline Agatha Christie Books On Sale Today for $2!
Horror Deals

The Best Horror eBooks Deals for October 4, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today’s Featured Deals

The Cabin at the End of the World
$1.99 The Cabin at the End of the World by Paul Tremblay
Get This Deal
Hell Followed With Us
$1.99 Hell Followed With Us by Andrew Joseph White
Get This Deal
Reprieve
$1.99 Reprieve by James Han Mattson
Get This Deal
Chlorine
$1.99 Chlorine by Jade Song
Get This Deal