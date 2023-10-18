Horror Deals The Best Horror Book Deals of the Day: October 18, 2023 Deals Oct 18, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s Featured Deals $1.99 The Shining by Stephen King Get This Deal $1.99 Lone Women by Victor LaValle Get This Deal $1.99 Interview With the Vampire by Anne Rice Get This Deal $3.99 Anoka by Shane Hawk Get This Deal You Might Also Like 14 New October Book Club Picks, From #ReadWithJenna to Matzah Book Soup 8 of the Most Shocking First Lines in Fiction Scholastic Offers Option to Exclude Diverse Books from Book Fairs The Best New Book Releases Out October 17, 2023 The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists 9 Science Fiction Books that Mix in Medieval Elements