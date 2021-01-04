The Best Comics We Read October-December 2020

I picked up the first volume thinking I was going to have an hour of fun, and at the end of that hour I was itching for the other three available volumes (which I put on hold immediately and picked up from the library a couple of days later). All of the characters in Fence are absolutely fascinating…even the ones you kind of hate but empathize with, because CS Pacat is the master of her craft. From the passionate underdog to the stoic champion to the captain who takes care of everyone but himself, there’s someone to love everywhere you turn, even if they aren’t on the fencing team. Also, everyone is basically queer unless shown otherwise.

—Jessica Pryde