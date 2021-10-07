The Best Comics We Read July-September 2021

Clara is really trying her best, even if her friends think she could be trying harder. That’s the trap of depression: you can do everything to maintain your life, keep working, going through the motions, but the bottom still falls out. I related so deeply to Clara’s difficulties talking to her friends about what she was going through, but ultimately pulling away from them because she felt like she was bumming them out. Their advice to find a therapist and take time off isn’t necessarily wrong, but Clara just has too much going on to stop everything. Clara is also a writer with no time to write because her part-time job keeps creeping into her off-hours, which is such a relatable experience for young, flexibly employed people who have to make ends meet. The pages of Clara sitting in bed, researching how to deal, are particularly evocative.

—Julia Rittenberg