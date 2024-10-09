Children's Deals The Best Children’s eBooks Deals of October 9, 2024 The best children's book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot. Deals Oct 9, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s Featured Deals $1.99What Can a Citizen Do? by Dave Eggers & Shawn HarrisGet This Deal$3.99How to Write a Story by Kate Messner & Mark SiegelGet This Deal $1.99Myths of China: Meet the Gods, Creatures, and Heroes of Ancient China by Xiaobing Wang & Katie PonderGet This Deal$2.99This Book Is Feminist by Jamia Wilson & Aurelia DurandGet This Deal You Might Also Like Are There Really Only 20,000 Readers of Literary Fiction in the US? The Best New Book Releases Out October 8, 2024 A New THURSDAY MURDER CLUB Book and More Library News Something Wicked This Way Comes: 10 Spellbinding Witchy Novels 8 Must-Read Books That Went Under the Radar Last Year The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists