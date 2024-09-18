Children's Deals The Best Children’s eBook Deals of the Day for September 18, 2024 The best children's book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot. Deals Sep 18, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99Zahrah the Windseeker by Nnedi Okorafor-MbachuGet This Deal$1.99Curse of the Arctic Star by Carolyn KeeneGet This Deal $2.99The Remarkable Journey of Coyote Sunrise by Dan GemeinhartGet This Deal$1.99The Year of Miss Agnes by Kirkpatrick HillGet This Deal You Might Also Like 10 Must-Read New Books Out in Fall 2024 to Preorder Now The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists The Best New Book Releases Out September 17, 2024 The 2024 Booker Prize Shortlist The Best New Science Fiction and Fantasy Books Out This Week Get Ready for Fall with these Autumnal Bookish Decor Items