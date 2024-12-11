Riot Headline The Best Books of 2024
The Best Children’s Deals of the Day for December 11, 2024

The best children's book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot.

Today’s Featured Deals

Ghost Book

$2.99

Ghost Book by Remy Lai
Taylor Swift (Little People, BIG DREAMS)

$4.99

Taylor Swift (Little People, BIG DREAMS) by Maria Isabel Sanchez Vegara & Borghild Fallberg
Amari and the Despicable Wonders

$2.99

Amari and the Despicable Wonders by B. B. Alston
Scream and Scream Again!: Spooky Stories from Mystery Writers of America

$2.99

Scream and Scream Again!: Spooky Stories from Mystery Writers of America by R. L. Stine
