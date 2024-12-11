Children's Deals The Best Children’s Deals of the Day for December 11, 2024 The best children's book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot. Deals Dec 11, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s Featured Deals $2.99Ghost Book by Remy LaiGet This Deal$4.99Taylor Swift (Little People, BIG DREAMS) by Maria Isabel Sanchez Vegara & Borghild FallbergGet This Deal $2.99Amari and the Despicable Wonders by B. B. AlstonGet This Deal$2.99Scream and Scream Again!: Spooky Stories from Mystery Writers of America by R. L. StineGet This Deal You Might Also Like The 10 Worst Book-to-Screen Adaptations The Best New Book Releases Out December 10, 2024 Compelling New Science Fiction Graphic Novels The Historical Fiction Book That Should Make All The Best-Of Lists This Year 13 Book Club Picks for December 2024, From Oprah to NYPL’s Teen Banned Book Club Oprah's New Book Club Pick and Podcast, Adaptations, and More BIPOC Lit News