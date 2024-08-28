Children's Deals

The Best Children’s Books Deals of August 28, 2024

The best children's book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today’s Featured Deals

The Story of Gumluck the Wizard

$0.99

The Story of Gumluck the Wizard by Adam Rex
Get This Deal
Team Chu and the Battle of Blackwood Arena

$2.99

Team Chu and the Battle of Blackwood Arena by Julie C. Dao
Get This Deal
Snoopy: Cannonball!

$1.99

Snoopy: Cannonball! by Charles M. Schulz
Get This Deal
The Fish and his Puffy Temper

$2.50

The Fish and his Puffy Temper by Barbara Pinke & Alvin Adhi
Get This Deal