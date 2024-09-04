Riot Headline The 10 Most Popular Books on Book Riot in August 2024
The Best Children’s Book Deals of the Day for September 4, 2024

An excellent array of picture books and middle grade books for your TBR are on sale today. Dive on in!

Today's Featured Book Deals

What's In A Dumpling, Grandma?

$1.99

What's In A Dumpling, Grandma? by Linda Meeker, illustrated by Sandra Eide
Merci Suárez Changes Gears

$3.99

Merci Suárez Changes Gears by Meg Medina
Julián Is a Mermaid

$3.99

Julián Is a Mermaid by Jessica Love
Hoodoo

$1.99

Hoodoo by Ronald L. Smith
Stitch Camp: 18 Crafty Projects for Kids & Tweens

$1.99

Stitch Camp: 18 Crafty Projects for Kids & Tweens by Nicole Blum and Catherine Newman
Zahrah the Windseeker

$1.99

Zahrah the Windseeker by Nnedi Okorafor-Mbachu
Keeper of the Lost Cities

$1.99

Keeper of the Lost Cities by Shannon Messenger
Alma and How She Got Her Name

$3.99

Alma and How She Got Her Name by Juana Martinez-Neal
