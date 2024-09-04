Children's Deals The Best Children’s Book Deals of the Day for September 4, 2024 An excellent array of picture books and middle grade books for your TBR are on sale today. Dive on in! Deals Sep 4, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99What's In A Dumpling, Grandma? by Linda Meeker, illustrated by Sandra EideGet This Deal$3.99Merci Suárez Changes Gears by Meg MedinaGet This Deal $3.99Julián Is a Mermaid by Jessica LoveGet This Deal$1.99Hoodoo by Ronald L. SmithGet This Deal $1.99Stitch Camp: 18 Crafty Projects for Kids & Tweens by Nicole Blum and Catherine NewmanGet This Deal$1.99Zahrah the Windseeker by Nnedi Okorafor-MbachuGet This Deal $1.99Keeper of the Lost Cities by Shannon MessengerGet This Deal$3.99Alma and How She Got Her Name by Juana Martinez-NealGet This Deal You Might Also Like You Feel That Chill? That's New September Horror in the Air The 10 Most Popular Books on Book Riot in August 2024 The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists Spaceships and Dragons and Gods, Oh My! 11 Exciting New SFF Books Out September 2024 The Best New Books of September Brand New Science Fiction and Fantasy in Translation to Start September