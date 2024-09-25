Children's Deals

The Best Children’s Book Deals of the Day for September 25, 2024

The best children's book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today’s Featured Deals

Dust & Grim

$1.99

Dust & Grim by Chuck Wendig
Get This Deal
Stitch Camp

$1.99

Stitch Camp by Nicole Blum & Catherine Newman
Get This Deal
Hoodoo

$1.99

Hoodoo by Ronald L. Smith 
Get This Deal
Doña Quixote: Rise of the Knight

$2.99

Doña Quixote: Rise of the Knight by Rey Terciero & Monica M. Magaña
Get This Deal