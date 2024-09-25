Children's Deals The Best Children’s Book Deals of the Day for September 25, 2024 The best children's book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot. Deals Sep 25, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s Featured Deals $1.99Dust & Grim by Chuck WendigGet This Deal$1.99Stitch Camp by Nicole Blum & Catherine NewmanGet This Deal $1.99Hoodoo by Ronald L. Smith Get This Deal$2.99Doña Quixote: Rise of the Knight by Rey Terciero & Monica M. MagañaGet This Deal You Might Also Like 8 of the Worst Science Fiction Worlds To Live In As September Draws Close to an End, the Real Fall Horrors Begin 9 Books that Explain the ‘90s: Novels that Use the 1990s as a Historical Setting The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week New, Thought-Provoking Horror to Read With Your Book Club