Children's Deals The Best Children’s Book Deals of the Day for October 30, 2024 The best children's book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot. Deals Oct 30, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s Featured Deals $1.99Hooray for Halloween, Curious George by Margret & H. A. ReyGet This Deal$2.99The Ghosts of Rancho Espanto by Adrianna CuevasGet This Deal $1.99The Bridge Home by Padma VenkatramanGet This Deal$2.99All the Days Past, All the Days to Come by Mildred D. Taylor Get This Deal You Might Also Like The Best Book Club Books Out in November to Read With Your Book Club Publishers Weekly Names Its Best Books of the Year 8 Short Horror Books to Read Start to Finish on Halloween Night The Best Thrillers of the Last Decade The Best New Book Releases Out October 29, 2024 8 Historical Fiction Novels Set in Scotland