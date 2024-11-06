Children's Deals

The Best Children’s Book Deals of the Day for November 6, 2024

These are the best children's ebook deals of the day, as curated by Book Riot.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today’s Featured Deals

Ada Twist's Big Project Book for Stellar Scientists

$2.99

Ada Twist's Big Project Book for Stellar Scientists by Andrea Beaty & David Roberts
The Secret Library

$0.99

The Secret Library by Kekla Magoon
Stella Brings the Family

$1.99

Stella Brings the Family by Miriam B. Schiffer & Holly Clifton-Brown
Fry Bread: A Native American Family Story

$2.99

Fry Bread: A Native American Family Story by Kevin Noble Maillard & Juana Martinez-Neal
