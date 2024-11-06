Children's Deals The Best Children’s Book Deals of the Day for November 6, 2024 These are the best children's ebook deals of the day, as curated by Book Riot. Deals Nov 6, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s Featured Deals $2.99Ada Twist's Big Project Book for Stellar Scientists by Andrea Beaty & David RobertsGet This Deal$0.99The Secret Library by Kekla MagoonGet This Deal $1.99Stella Brings the Family by Miriam B. Schiffer & Holly Clifton-BrownGet This Deal$2.99Fry Bread: A Native American Family Story by Kevin Noble Maillard & Juana Martinez-NealGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists 15 New Romance Books Out in November to Light Your Fire Remember, Remember the SFF of November: 9 Knockout New Books Out November 2024 Gobble Up A Mystery: 10 New Mystery & Thrillers For November 2024 The 9 Hottest New Books Out This November Never Mind Whodunit: Read These Whydunit and Howdunit Mysteries