Children's Deals The Best Children’s Book Deals of the Day for November 20, 2024 The best children's book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot. Deals Nov 20, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s Featured Deals $2.99Rosie Revere's Big Project Book for Bold Engineers by Andrea Beaty & David RobertsGet This Deal$3.99We Are One by Jackie Azúa Kramer, Raissa Figueroa & Niña MataGet This Deal $2.99Betty Before X by Ilyasah Shabazz & Renée WatsonGet This Deal$0.99The Apartment House on Poppy Hill by Nina LaCour & Sònia AlbertGet This Deal You Might Also Like 8 of the Best Debut Mystery Novels Ever Written The Best Books of 2024 8 New Sci-Fi, Fantasy, and Speculative Fiction Books by Indigenous Authors The Best New Book Releases Out November 19, 2024 The Best Books of 2024, According to Amazon Books Editors The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week