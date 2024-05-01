Children's Deals

The Best Children’s Book Deals of the Day for May 1, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today’s Featured Deals

Star Wars: The High Republic: Escape from Valo
$4.99 Star Wars: The High Republic: Escape from Valo by Daniel José Older & Alyssa Wong
This Book Is Anti-Racist
$2.99 This Book Is Anti-Racist by Tiffany Jewell & Aurelia Durand
Nighty-Nightmare
$1.99 Nighty-Nightmare by James Howe
Killer Underwear Invasion!: How to Spot Fake News, Disinformation & Conspiracy Theories
$0.99 Killer Underwear Invasion!: How to Spot Fake News, Disinformation & Conspiracy Theories by Elise Gravel
