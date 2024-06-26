Children's Deals The Best Children’s Book Deals of the Day for June 26, 2024 Deals Jun 26, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s Featured Deals $1.99Winnie-the-Pooh by A. A. MilneGet This Deal$1.99Kid Olympians: Summer by Robin StevensonGet This Deal $1.99The Insiders by Mark OshiroGet This Deal$2.99Oddbird by Derek DesiertoGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Thriller Writer Outselling James Patterson and John Grisham Books Where The Villain Is Actually The Hero 8 Historical Fiction Books Set in Ireland to Transport You Back in Time The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists The Best New Book Releases Out June 25, 2024 Iowa Senator Tells Schools Use Moms For Liberty's BookLooks, Book of Books to Remove Books