Children's Deals

The Best Children’s Book Deals of the Day for July 31, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today’s Featured Deals

Counting by 7s

$1.99

Counting by 7s by Holly Goldberg Sloan
Get This Deal
Dogtown

$2.99

Dogtown by Katherine Applegate et al.
Get This Deal
A Spoonful of Time

$0.99

A Spoonful of Time by Flora Ahn
Get This Deal
Never Caught, the Story of Ona Judge

$2.99

Never Caught, the Story of Ona Judge by Erica Armstrong Dunbar & Kathleen Van Cleve
Get This Deal