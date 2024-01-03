Children's Deals The Best Children’s Book Deals of the Day for January 3, 2024 Deals Jan 3, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s Featured Deals $1.99 Middle School, The Worst Years of My Life by James Patterson & Chris Tebbetts Get This Deal $2.99 Snoopy: What's Wrong with Dog Lips? by Charles M. Schulz Get This Deal $0.99 No One Owns the Colors by Gianna Davy & Brenda Rodriguez Get This Deal $2.99 Zoey the Pig by Louie Lawent & Phoebe Cho Get This Deal You Might Also Like Jump Into These 9 New Science Fiction and Fantasy Books in January 2024 The Best New Book Releases Out January 2, 2024 8 Fantasy Graphic Novels For Adults To Lose Themselves In The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists The Most Anticipated SFF of 2024, According to Goodreads Book Riot's 2024 Read Harder Challenge