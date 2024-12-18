Riot Headline Book Riot’s 2025 Read Harder Challenge
Children's Deals

The Best Children’s Book Deals of the Day for December 18, 2024

The best children's book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot.

Today’s Featured Deals

How Does Santa Go Down the Chimney?

$1.99

How Does Santa Go Down the Chimney? by Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen
Paper Dragons: The Fight for the Hidden Realm

$1.99

Paper Dragons: The Fight for the Hidden Realm by Siobhan McDermott
Anne of Green Gables Cookbook

$4.99

Anne of Green Gables Cookbook by Kate Macdonald
Bounce Back

$2.99

Bounce Back by Misako Rocks!
