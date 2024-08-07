Children's Deals The Best Children’s Book Deals of the Day for August 7, 2024 Deals Aug 7, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $0.99Elf Dog and Owl Head by M. T. Anderson, illustrated by Junyi WuGet This Deal$0.99The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane by Kate DiCamillo, illustrated by Bagram IbatoullineGet This Deal $1.99The Egypt Game by Zilpha Keatley Snyder, illustrated by Alton RaibleGet This Deal$4.99It's The End of the World and I'm in My Bathing Suit by Justin A. ReynoldsGet This Deal You Might Also Like 4 Overrated Sci-Fi Classics (and 4 to Read Instead) Utah Bans 13 Books From Public Schools Statewide The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists The Best New Book Releases Out August 6, 2024 The Most Read Books on Goodreads In July The Best Book Club Books of August