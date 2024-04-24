Children's Deals

The Best Children’s Book Deals of the Day for April 24, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today’s Featured Deals

Ellie Steps Up to the Plate
$1.99 Ellie Steps Up to the Plate by Callie Barkley & Tracy Bishop
Get This Deal
Osmo Unknown and the Eightpenny Woods
$1.99 Osmo Unknown and the Eightpenny Woods by Catherynne M. Valente
Get This Deal
Over and Under the Rainforest
$1.99 Over and Under the Rainforest by Kate Messner & Christopher Silas Neal
Get This Deal
Marker
$2.50 Marker by Anna Kang & Christopher Weyant
Get This Deal