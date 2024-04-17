Children's Deals The Best Children’s Book Deals of the Day for April 17, 2024 Deals Apr 17, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s Featured Deals $2.99 Brown Girl Dreaming by Jacqueline Woodson Get This Deal $2.50 Steven Universe: The Tale of Steven by Rebecca Sugar et al. Get This Deal $1.99 Pet That Cat! by Nigel Kidd & Rachel Braunigan Get This Deal $1.99 It Came from Beneath the Sink! by R.L. Stine Get This Deal You Might Also Like The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists The Best New Book Releases Out April 16, 2024 8 Creepy and Compelling Historical Horror Novels 8 Sci-Noir Books that Blend Genres Lighting Up Our Brains: Books about Reading Book Clubs Are Having a Moment