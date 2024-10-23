Children's Deals

The Best Children’s Book Deals of October 23, 2024

The best children's book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today’s Featured Deals

Leo: A Ghost Story

$1.99

Leo: A Ghost Story by Mac Barnett & Christian Robinson
Get This Deal
This Book Is Feminist

$2.99

This Book Is Feminist by Jamia Wilson & Aurelia Durand
Get This Deal
Make Art with Nature

$1.99

Make Art with Nature by Pippa Pixley
Get This Deal
Pip's Adventure

$2.99

Pip's Adventure by Ashling Lindsay
Get This Deal