Children's Deals The Best Children's Book Deals of October 23, 2024 The best children's book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot. Deals Oct 23, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deals $1.99Leo: A Ghost Story by Mac Barnett & Christian RobinsonGet This Deal$2.99This Book Is Feminist by Jamia Wilson & Aurelia DurandGet This Deal $1.99Make Art with Nature by Pippa PixleyGet This Deal$2.99Pip's Adventure by Ashling LindsayGet This Deal