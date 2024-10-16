Children's Deals

The Best Children’s Book Deals of October 16, 2024

The best children's book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot.

Today’s Featured Deals

Countdown to Halloween!: With a Story a Day

$1.99

Countdown to Halloween!: With a Story a Day by Charles M. Schulz
Diwali

$2.99

Diwali by Sital Gorasia Chapman & Darshika Varma
Give Me Back My Book!

$1.99

Give Me Back My Book! by Travis Foster & Ethan Long
Young, Gifted and Black

$3.99

Young, Gifted and Black by Jamia Wilson & Andrea Pippins
