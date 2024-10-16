Children's Deals The Best Children’s Book Deals of October 16, 2024 The best children's book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot. Danika Ellis Oct 16, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s Featured Deals $1.99Countdown to Halloween!: With a Story a Day by Charles M. SchulzGet This Deal$2.99Diwali by Sital Gorasia Chapman & Darshika VarmaGet This Deal $1.99Give Me Back My Book! by Travis Foster & Ethan LongGet This Deal$3.99Young, Gifted and Black by Jamia Wilson & Andrea PippinsGet This Deal You Might Also Like 7 Horror Books to Read for the 2024 Read Harder Challenge The Best New Book Releases Out October 15, 2024 The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week A South Carolina Public Library Won't Buy New Books for Those Under 18 The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists 8 New Family Thrillers to Devour