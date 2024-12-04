Children's Deals The Best Children’s Book Deals of December 4, 2024 An Egyptian mythology adventure, a magic school in the sky, the ABCs of Black history, and more of today's best kids' book deals! Deals Dec 4, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s Featured Deals $1.99The Red Pyramid (The Kane Chronicles #1) by Rick RiordanGet This Deal$2.99The Marvellers by Dhonielle ClaytonGet This Deal $2.99P.S. I Miss You by Jen Petro-RoyGet This Deal$3.99The ABCs of Black History by Rio Cortez & Lauren SemmerGet This Deal You Might Also Like The New York Times Announces its Best Books of 2024 These are the Most Read Books of the 2024 Goodreads Reading Challenge My Favorite Books I Read for the 2024 Read Harder Challenge December's Best Book Club Books The Best New Books Out in December, According to Indie Booksellers The Best Books Coming Out in December