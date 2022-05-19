10 Of The Best Bookshelves to Buy Right Now

Whenever I’ve been in the market for a new bookcase, I’ve always felt like it takes me a little longer to find something than it should. Before I can decide on anything, I have to measure my space and consider which direction I want to go in terms of aesthetic. This is, of course, all while staying within my budget. In other words, the options for new book storage can be overwhelming, but this list can help. I’ve narrowed down some of the best bookshelves to buy right now based on a few criteria. Firstly, I kept different budgets in mind. Next, I looked for durability, sturdiness, and for bookcases that were fairly easy to put together. And, naturally, I considered design and how nicely each unit would look in real-life settings.

If you’re looking for the best bookshelves for small spaces, there are a few options that offer fewer tiers. And, if you’re in the market for the best bookshelves for a home library, there is one option that will start you off nicely. For collections that are ever growing, there are some bookcases that you may want to buy multiples of. They look nicely doubled up and standing next to each other. That is to say, there are quite a few options.

Best Bookshelves for Small Spaces

This bookcase has over 50,000 reviews. And it makes sense, as it’s a very affordable book storage unit. It also has different color and size options, allowing you to fit it into a variety of spaces.

This bookshelf comes in a few different colors and is fairly affordable depending on your budget. Its tree branch-inspired look will add an interesting look to your space, and each shelf holds up to 22 lbs of books.

This bookshelf has a nice, open concept that allows for a variety of books, bookends, and other decorative bookish things. There are also several colors to choose from, it’s wall-mounted, has an industrial metal frame, and reviewers have enjoyed how much it adds to spaces’ physical appeal. Plus, it’s easy to put together.

Here’s a bookcase made to look a little rustic and industrial, with a wood grain finish. It’s stylish and reviewers like how sturdy and quick to put together it is.

Best Bookshelves for A Home Library

This offers a good amount of space with a nice geometric design on the sides. It has three colors to choose from and is an all-around sturdy option for book storage.

Here is a more classic style of bookshelf. It is made from pine wood and can come in white or cherry brown.

This is actually two bookshelves sold together to give you all the space needed for a healthy-sized collection. It’s sturdy, comes in six different colors, and there are 2 and 5-tier options.

Here’s another industrial design with big, open spacing. It’s highly rated and is made from wood and alloy steel.

Sauder Barrister Lane Bookcase– $ 165

This sturdy bookcase is a great option if you want something a little lower to the floor. It has cubby hole-like shelves, making it great for kids. In addition to that, it also has a 5-year warranty and a few color options.

This stepped, Étagère bookcase is great for decorations, or even more books! It also has a few color options.

Which of these bookshelves do you think you’ll use to display your collection? For more on how to store your books, check out our articles on cheap bookshelves that are actually nice and how to organize bookshelves.