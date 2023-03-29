medium-skinned woman leaning on a bookshelf and reading a book
The Best Books of April, According to Goodreads

Goodreads has released its list of the most sought after new releases for the month. The editorial team assembled the list by looking at Goodreads’ members early reviews and how often books were added to the “want to read” shelves on the site.

The list shows how eclectic Goodreads members’ taste is, and includes books from several genres. There are stories that feature horror based on Mexican folklore, queer space operas, romances with exes to lovers, musical mysteries, and much more.

Here are the 15 books chosen as the best books of April:

Cover for Happy Place by Emily Henry

Happy Place by Emily Henry

The House Is on Fire by Rachel Beanland

The Soulmate by Sally Hepworth

In the Lives of Puppets by T.J. Klune

Homecoming by Kate Morton

Symphony of Secrets by Brendan Slocumb

The Trackers by Charles Frazier

Carmen and Grace by Melissa Coss Aquino

cover of The Haunting of Alejandra by V. Castro

Sisters of the Lost Nation by Nick Medina

Romantic Comedy by Curtis Sittenfeld

Some Desperate Glory by Emily Tesh

The Haunting of Alejandra by V. Castro

Natural Beauty by Ling Ling Huang

The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder by David Grann

A Living Remedy: A Memoir by Nicole Chung

