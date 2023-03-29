The Best Books of April, According to Goodreads

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Goodreads has released its list of the most sought after new releases for the month. The editorial team assembled the list by looking at Goodreads’ members early reviews and how often books were added to the “want to read” shelves on the site.

The list shows how eclectic Goodreads members’ taste is, and includes books from several genres. There are stories that feature horror based on Mexican folklore, queer space operas, romances with exes to lovers, musical mysteries, and much more.