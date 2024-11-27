The Best Books of 2024, According to the New York Public Library
Our besties over at the NYPL have released their picks for the best books of the year. Right off the bat, one huge thing we love about their roundup compared to quite a few other best-of lists is how much space they hold for children’s and YA books. And, their lists for best Adult and YA books each total 50 books individually, while their list of the best Children’s books has 100 titles. They even have a children’s book list that features books in Spanish.
This is so refreshing to see when so many book lists—and awards, even, if we’re keeping it real—seem to merge YA and children’s categories, if they have them at all. What’s more, each list is organized by genre (like Biography & Memoir, Fantasy, Romance, and Historical Fiction) or form (like Comics or Poetry). The Children’s list has an even greater categorization, with 40 categorizations compared to the Adult list’s 11 and the YA list’s 17.
On top of everything, the content of the lists is excellent! There is a mix of buzzy it books and lesser known releases, and lots of diversity. I got a chance to speak to Susen Shi, the New York Public Library’s Young Adult Staff Engagement and Support Manager, about the curation of the list for an episode of Hey YA that you can listen to here.
Speaking of the YA list, it had many books I’d expect (like Bright Red Fruit by Safia Elhillo and Canto Contigo by Jonny Garza Villa) and even a few I wasn’t even aware of (Age 16 by Rosena Fung and Crash Landing by Li Charmaine Anne). This was also the case for the Adult list and the Children’s list—though, to be fair, I am less versed in children’s books all together.
Below is a sampling of each category’s lists:
The Best Adult Books of 2024, According to The New York Public Library
- The God of the Woods by Liz Moore
- Forest of Noise by Mosab Abu Toha
- Gaslight by Jonathan Mingle
- Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar
- The Light Eaters by Zoë Schlanger
- Rare Flavours by Ram V
- Survival Is a Promise: The Eternal Life of Audre Lorde by Alexis Pauline Gumbs
- The Dead Cat Tail Assassins by P. Djèlí Clark
- Banal Nightmare by Halle Butler
- Bluff by Danez Smith
The Best Young Adult Books of 2024, According to The New York Public Library
- The Ace and Aro Relationship Guide by Cody Daigle-Orians
- American Wings by Sherri L. Smith and Elizabeth Wein
- Age 16 by Rosena Fung
- Bright Red Fruit by Safia Elhillo
- Canto Contigo by Jonny Garza Villa
- Death’s Country by R.M. Romero
- The Color of a Lie by Kim Johnson
- A Crane Among Wolves by June Hur
- The Deep Dark by Molly Knox Ostertag
- Flamboyants: The Queer Harlem Renaissance I Wish I’d Known by George M. Johnson
The Best Children’s Books of 2024, According to The New York Public Library
- Adela’s Mariachi Band by Denise Vega
- All Mixed Up by Raj Tawney
- Detective Beans and the Case of the Missing Hat by Li Chen
- The Circuit: A Graphic Memoir by Francisco Jiménez
- We Are Big Time by Hena Khan
- A Crown of Stories: The Life and Language of the Beloved Writer Toni Morrison by Carole Boston Weatherford
- Daughter of the Light-Footed People by Belen Medina
- Change Is in the Air: Carbon, Climate, Earth, and Us by Debbie Levy
- Kindred Spirits: Shilombish Ittibachvffa by Leslie Stall Widener
- Flap Your Hands: A Celebration of Stimming by Steve Asbell
For the full lists, visit NYPL.
