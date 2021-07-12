This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Are you ready to have your TBRs exploded, readers? Clear the deck, because 2021 offers a bonanza of fantastic books to choose from, and we’ve selected the best books of 2021 so far. Published between January 1 and June 30, whether you love nonfiction, mysteries, SF/F, romance, young adult, horror, comics, you name it, there is something for you here. Come meet our favorites, and happy reading!