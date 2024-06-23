Book Deals The Best Book Deals of the Day for June 23, 2024 Deals Jun 23, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deal $2.99The Lost Ticket by Freya SampsonGet This Deal$3.99Inciting Joy by Ross GayGet This Deal $2.99Into the Sunken City by Dinesh ThiruGet This Deal$.99The Remaking by Clay McLeod ChapmanGet This Deal $2.49Death in Heels by Kitty MurphyGet This Deal$2.99Let's Get Quizzical by Kelly OhlertGet This Deal $1.99Everything's Fine by Cecilia RabessGet This Deal$2.99In Defense of Witches by Mona Chollet, translated by Sophie R. LewisGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $5.99Martyr! by Kevah AkbarGet This Deal$2.99Self-Made Boys by Anna-Marie McLemoreGet This Deal $4.99How to Sell a Haunted House by Grady HendrixGet This Deal$1.99Girls and Their Horses by Eliza Jane BrazierGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99Magic City by Jewell Parker RhodesGet This Deal$1.99The Stranger Behind You by Carol GoodmanGet This Deal $1.99Midnight at the Houdini by Delilah S. DawsonGet This Deal $0.99The Gentle Art of Fortune Hunting by KJ CharlesGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week With Print Sales Up, These Were The Bestselling Books in May 2024 Here Come The Public School Closures: Book Censorship News, June 21, 2024 10 Nebula Award Winners You Should Put on Your TBR Barnes & Noble Just Bought a Beloved Indie Bookstore. Now What? My Favorite Book Titles of 2024 (So Far)